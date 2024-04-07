A 23-year-old woman was captured for the second time when she was accused of abusing minors in Tampa, Florida. Alyssa Ann Zinger He now faces four more charges after more victims came forward.

Among the crimes for which she is accused are assault, online harassment, possession of sexual videos of children and abuse of victims between 12 and 15 years old.

The new arrest occurred on April 5 due to the complaint of four children, as confirmed by the Police to the local media. Tampa Bay Times.

Due to the seriousness of the events, the details of the hearings against the woman are kept confidential. The Prosecutor's Office seeks to have her in jail until the judge's decision is known.

'I pretended to be a student': the accusation against Alyssa Ann Zinger

Zinger had been arrested in November 2023 when the Police assured that she had posed as a student “homeschooled to communicate with victims online.” Following the accusation, she would send sexual material to minors through social networks.

Also, the Police revealed that he would have abused a 14-year-old student between May and September 2023.

“It is disturbing and disturbing to see an adult take advantage of a child. Anyone who has been a victim of Zinger, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will stand by you and ensure that a predator like Zinger does not cause you harm to you or others,” the authority said at that time.

However, On the same day she was captured for the first time, she was released after paying bail of $52,500. (about 200 million Colombian pesos).

