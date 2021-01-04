Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a new house in Mumbai. According to reports, the value of this house is 39 crores. Janhvi’s new house is located in Juhu area of ​​Mumbai, which is spread over three floors of a building. The deal of this house was finalized by Janhvi on 7 December. According to the reports, Janhvi has also paid stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh for the house. Currently, Janhvi lives in Lokhandwala with her sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor.

She is the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. He made his debut with the film ‘Dhadak’ in 2018. After this she appeared in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Janhvi also played a small role in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Ghost Stories’. Janhvi is only 23 years old and her film career has just begun. In such a situation, Janhvi has surprised everyone by making such a big investment. Janhvi is now going to appear in two films. These include films like Dostana 2 and Ruhi Afzana.



Well before Janhvi, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were in the news recently for buying a luxurious property in Mumbai. Alia has bought an apartment next to the house of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, which is worth about 34 crores. She has now become a neighbor of Ranbir. Earlier, Hrithik had bought a 100-crore penthouse in Juhu.