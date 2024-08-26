The sporting world is in mourning following the tragic death of Natalie Stichova, a 23-year-old gymnast. The accident occurred this month near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany, a site best known for inspiring Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty.”

Natalie, who was on a sightseeing tour with two friends and her boyfriend, David, He suffered a fall of 80 meters from the Tegelberg mountain while trying to capture a selfie for Instagram.

According to witness accounts, the tragic event occurred when the athlete got too close to the edge and, apparently, one of her legs slipped or a piece of rock gave way, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Despite being quickly airlifted to hospital, her injuries proved fatal. On August 21, the family made the painful decision to remove Natalie from life support, due to irreversible brain damage.

The Sokol Pribram gymnastics club, where Natalie trained, expressed its deep sorrow at the loss of such a beloved and promising athlete. In a statement, the club remembers Natalie as a person who “spread smiles throughout her short life” and invites people to light a candle in their gym in her memory.

Natalie’s mother also paid an emotional tribute to her on her Instagram account, calling her “amazing” and expressing how proud she was of her daughter. She highlighted the positive impact Natalie had on her life and that of her siblings.

Woman dies while taking a selfie with historic locomotive ‘La Emperatriz’ in Mexico

At an event celebrating the anniversary of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), a railroad company with an extensive line across North America, the joy was overshadowed by a regrettable event. The historic locomotive ‘La Emperatriz’ arrived in Mexico in June, attracting crowds along its route, but the enthusiasm turned to tragedy due to a fatal accident.

On June 4, in the municipality of Nopala de Villagrán, Hidalgo state, dozens of enthusiasts gathered to see ‘La Emperatriz’ pass by. With phones in hand, they captured the moment of the locomotive’s arrival.

Sweet Alondra Garcia, A 28-year-old woman, a recent graduate of business management engineering from the Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Huichapan, positioned herself dangerously close to the tracks to take a selfie. Despite the audible warnings from the locomotive, Dulce was unable to get away in time and was hit by ‘La Emperatriz’, suffering fatal injuries when she hit the ground.

The educational institution where Dulce Alondra García was educated expressed its regret for the tragic event, extending its condolences to the victim’s family: “May she rest in peace and resignation to her family.”

