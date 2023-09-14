The missing girl in Alcamo was found lifeless, her parents had alarmed the authorities: Paola Cacciatore was only 23 years old

AND Paola Cacciatore the 23-year-old girl who was found lifeless in Alcamo, in the province of Trapani. The young woman had just rented the apartment and it was the owner who made the heartbreaking discovery.

The Trapani Police Headquarters announced that the 23-year-old did life would be taken. The parents had reported the disappearance to the authorities, reporting that Paola Cacciatore had left their home around 3pm. She had told them that she was going to find a friend of hers in Camporeale. But she never returned home.

From initial investigations, it emerged that the 23-year-old he suffered from mental problems. But confirmation has not yet been received from the authorities, who are investigating the matter, to try to understand what could have pushed the girl to make an extreme gesture. The causes of her death have not yet been clarified. The autopsy will be essential to shed light on what happened. The investigators’ first hypothesis is that of a poisoning by lethal substances. But the suspicion will be confirmed or denied only following the autopsy examination, which will be carried out by the medical examiner on Paola Cacciatore’s body.

The complaint from Paola Cacciatore’s parents

In an interview with AlcaMondoBlu, the two parents had publicly reported the disappearance of the 23-year-old the day before the tragic discovery. Here is the video:

The mother had explained to the journalist that she had been trying to call her daughter all afternoon to ask her what time she would be back, but she hadn’t never received a response. So she managed to track down that friend she was supposed to go to, but the girl has denied their meeting. They had only spoken on the phone. The parents therefore decided to report the matter to the authorities.

Credit: AlcaMondoBlu

Her father described her as a smart girl, who used to have her say and which in the previous days she hadn’t showed no discomfort. He said he was certain that her daughter didn’t want to hear them, because he had turned off his cell phone. The two parents wanted to make a public appeal, asking anyone who had seen her to contact them or the authorities.