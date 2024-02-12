Home page World

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in Salzgitter

A woman is found dead in her apartment in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony. Investigators assume it was a homicide. A possible perpetrator is said to be on the run.

Salzgitter – A 23-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony. “Based on the current status of the investigation, we are assuming a homicide,” the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office said on Monday upon request. The victim was found on Sunday around 5:20 p.m., said authority spokesman Sascha Rüegg. “The perpetrator is on the run,” he said.

On Monday afternoon, investigators only added that the woman had been found in her own apartment. “An autopsy has been ordered,” said Rüegg. Referring to investigative reasons, he maintained that no further details could be given. The “Salzgitter Zeitung” had previously reported online about the alleged violent act in the Thiede district. dpa