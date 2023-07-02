The search for Brenda Cuomo, the 23-year-old girl who disappeared on Friday evening from Capriglia, a hamlet in the municipality of Pellezzano near Salerno, continues unabated. The disappearance of the girl was reported by her parents to the Carabinieri of the Salerno Mercatello station on Friday evening, when they did not see her return. Around 2.30 pm on Friday Brenda had spoken to her mother on the phone, explaining that she hadn’t gone to work (she is a sales assistant in a shop in the Le Cotoniere shopping center in Salerno) because the night before she had returned home late after an evening spent with friends. The 23-year-old would then leave the house without taking her mobile phone with her.

The mother has released some information deemed useful to identify the girl: small build, 1.60 meters tall for 45 kg, a visible tattoo on the arm, black and green shoes. She does not find confirmation at the moment the news according to which her car, a white Renault Clio, would have been found in Naples, in the via Salvator Rosa area.

Again according to what was reported by her mother, the girl would have been spotted last night at a festival in Montoro (Avellino), but the report has not been confirmed. The investigations are the responsibility of the Carabinieri of the Mercato San Severino company. The Municipality of Pellezzano has also activated itself with the municipal police under the orders of commander Carmine Somma and with the “Santa Maria delle Grazie” civil protection to try to find useful information for the search for the girl.