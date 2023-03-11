The sad story of Katie Davenport, the 23-year-old who died after an evening at the disco: her father died a few hours after her funeral

A really sad episode is what has been made known in the last few hours. The protagonist is a young girl of only 23, called Katie Davenport, who unfortunately lost his life after an evening at the disco. The father fell ill a few hours after the funeral.

He couldn’t stand the pain of this heartbreaking loss, to the point that his heart He did not make it. Despite the timely intervention of the doctors, there was nothing that could be done for the man.

The facts actually started on September 4th of last year. Precisely in a small town that is located in Southporta few km from Liverpool, in the United Kingdom.

Katie had gone out with some of her friends that night colleagues of work. They had had dinner together and then went to a local nightclub. However, it was while he was there that it happened the unthinkable.

From what emerged from the investigations, the 23-year-old and a friend of hers started a discussion with some people.

No one can figure out why, but Katie in those seconds decided to jump into the void.

Those present promptly raised the alarm to the doctors, who after having stabilized her on the spot, decided to carry it in the hospital.

The death of Katie Davenport and her dad

On September 17, after several days of agony, the girl didn’t make it. The local investigators themselves decided to start an inquiry. They returned the body to the family only on October 4, and his loved ones had a chance to say goodbye.

But it is precisely on that day that the Popestricken by illness, he lost his life. Unfortunately his heart did not stand up to ache for that sudden and heartbreaking loss.

The news was only disclosed in the last few hours, when the investigators decided to close the investigations. As it transpired, Katie was suffering from depression, but she was coming off it. Family members say she had found another job, got her driver’s license and wanted to go to sleep. For this reason, the agents have ruled out the possibility that took her own life. It all happened due to a tragic fate.