23-Year-Old Dies After 80-Meter Fall, Takes Selfie and Slips

A 23-year-old Czech gymnast has died after falling from Tegelberg Mountain in Germany, where she had gone to take a selfie with Neuschwanstein Castle, famous for having inspired Sleeping Beauty by Walt Disney.

Natalie Stichova, this is the girl’s name, slipped and fell over 80 meters. The girl was immediately rescued but the injuries were too serious: she died in hospital six days after the accident.

A friend of hers, who was present at the time of the accident, recounted what happened: “She wanted to take a photo in front of the castle but she was very close to the edge of the mountain and fell.”

Together with the girl and the victim there was also the boyfriend of the latter and another girl. They were the ones who immediately alerted the emergency services.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital by helicopter but the brain damage was irreversible: the family, therefore, decided to pull the plug.

“She was amazing, everyone loved her so much and will never stop loving her. I am proud that you were my daughter, the girl of my dreams. You taught me so much, I wish you could teach me more. You were an amazing sister and your brothers will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them too,” Natalie’s mother wrote on social media.