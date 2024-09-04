Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is not worried about having to face Edgar Berlanganext September 14th in Las Vegas, Snowfall.

After defeating Jaime Munguia, in the T-Mobile Arena, he boxer Tapatio He assured that he will do the same against the Puerto Rican in order to defend the super middleweight titles.

After that fight, the promoter, Eddie Hearnrevealed that the World Boxing Organization (WBO)would force the ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to climb to ring against the Mexican-American Diego Pacheco23 years old.

The organization would appoint Diego Pacheco as mandatory challenger of the ‘Canelo Alvarezalthough Eddie Hearn He believes that he should first fight against Jaime Munguia

«If the mandatory opportunity comes, Diego Pacheco against ‘Canelo’ Alvarozo Edgar Berlanga… it’s going to be a huge fight between these guys,” said the British promoter after the victory of Mexican American by knockout.

«We need a fight in the middle and the fight I would like to close is Diego Pacheco against Jaime Munguia“I think it’s a great fight. I think we can win it. When the mandate comes, we will take it,” he said.

