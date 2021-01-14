The first meeting between Dave and Fern, two tall men in their sixties, may not be love at first sight or a crush. Quite the opposite. They both walk their pets around the neighborhood, he, his German shepherd Tillie; her, her Yorkshire Henry, but the enormous size of the first, which is not attached to a leash, frightens the owner of the puppy. So much so that, badly faced and with very bad manners, he demands Dave to take him tied up. It’s a train wreck, but the viewer immediately recognizes that something in their heads is brewing over a very slow fire. This is how it begins ’23 walks’, a film that addresses issues such as friendship, love and desire beyond sixty and that clearly vindicates the need in maturity to rediscover the nerves of the first date, the tingling in the stomach and the desire to live life.

Directed by Paul morrison, responsible for the Oscar nominee ‘Salomon & Gaenor’, the film is structured around the walks that the couple, who are given life by the actor and stand-up comedian Dave johns, who became known worldwide as the widower who gives his name to Ken Loach’s brilliant film ‘I, Daniel Blake’, and Alison steadman, winner of the Olivier for best actress for her role in ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’, they dance over the course of a year, first through a park in north London, then through King George’s Field. Thus arises a friendship that, little by little, is turning into a romance that will end up in danger because neither of them has been completely sincere with the other and because the weight of a recent and complex past is still there. She, an insecure and distrustful divorced receptionist; he, an open and generous retired nurse; together they will smooth their rough edges and fight against what separates them in a narrative that touches points as interesting as the the corner to which society subjects the elderly, lack of economic resources, energy poverty, relationships with children and grandchildren, grief, breakdowns after decades of living together or jealousy.

Three frames from ’23 walks’.

Interestingly, the film emerged during the filmmaker and screenwriter’s daily walk, who dedicated the film to Benji, a golden retriever who was the family pet for 16 years. “It always seemed to me that walking the dogs could be the subject of a movie,” explains the director, “but I wasn’t quite sure which movie.” After Benji’s disappearance, he began to write and thought about developing a story starring characters his age. «I wanted to tell a story about people of my generation, elderly people, because I wanted to do something that reflected the richness and complexity of the lives of older people as opposed to most representations in which they are invisible or are a well of wisdom or they are sick or they are lost and it is necessary to rescue them ”, says to his 76 years. “There are very few films about older people that don’t sentimentalize old age, for better or for worse. There are very few movies about older people. That’s it. But then it became a love story. And when I realized that that was the goal, the idea came up of telling that love story over the course of many walks. “These are two middle-aged people who have a story to tell,” says the leading actress, who agrees with the filmmaker: “Life doesn’t end at 40. In fact, it continues and it gets more interesting, and even though horrible things happen to you in life, you can get up and start over. The life goes on”.

With a simple approach, Morrison, whose last feature film dates from 2008, when he released ‘Sin Limits’, where he addressed the lives of Salvador Dalí, Luis Buñuel and Federico García Lorca, manages to give variety to a film that is based on intelligent dialogues -there is a recurring use of Spanish that will lose part of its charm in the dubbed version- and with interesting nooks and crannies in the script that are capturing the viewer’s curiosity. The film thus rests on the shoulders of the leading couple, who manages to cross the screen with a lucid and atypical romance, which is equally tender and exciting.