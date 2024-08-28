According to information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the three entities that received the least percentage-wise are Puebla, with 19 percent less, equivalent to 975.1 million pesos.

The State of Mexico follows with 17.6 percent less, representing 2,748.4 million pesos, and Coahuila with a decrease of 10.4 percent, 269.7 million pesos less. In detail, the General Participation Fund, which is the largest contributor in the pool of resources given to the states, decreased 2.1 percent compared to what was planned, which meant a reduction of 1,598.5 million pesos less.

In July, the General Participation Fund was projected to be 73,052.1 million pesos, but it was 71,453.6 million.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Development Fund fell by 2.1 percent, to 3,565.2 million pesos, when the budget was 3,645.0 million pesos. Diego Díaz, coordinator of Public Finances at Imco, explained that some of the factors that influence this decrease in resources are the behavior of the collection, as well as an overestimation by the Treasury. “The slowdown in the economy may have resulted in lower tax revenue collection and, consequently, lower federal revenue collection and a lower transfer of federal shares in general. “If the goals are not met by the Ministry of Finance in terms of the estimation of the growth of economic activity to calculate the amount of resources that were to be received and transferred, this has to do with certain variables such as GDP growth, the dynamics of the exchange rate and the collection of oil revenues, it depends a lot on how much the Ministry of Finance may have overestimated these variables,” he said. He considered that if there is an overestimation, the States would have complications, since only the federal shares of Branch 28 can represent around 40 percent of the total income of a State. He recalled that if the Federation does not comply with the payments of shares to the entities, the Stabilization Fund of the Income of the Federative Entities (FEIEF) is activated, however, this fund has 12 thousand as of June of this year. 500 million pesos. “Such a limited balance may not be enough to offset the decrease in the contributions received by states and municipalities,” he said.