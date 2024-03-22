This week, the army in Niger targeted 23 soldiers in an area near Burkina Faso and Mali, where terrorist groups have intensified their attacks recently, according to what the government announced.

Since late July 2023, Niger has been under military rule, which seized power to contain terrorist violence, but attacks have continued.

The new attack occurred when the army was conducting a “sweeping operation” in the Tillaberi region on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, during its withdrawal, a unit fell into a “complex ambush” during which 23 soldiers were killed and “about 30 terrorists were neutralized,” according to what the Ministry of Defense revealed on Thursday evening.