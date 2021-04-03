Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Iraqi Al-Zawraa arrives in the country tomorrow (Sunday), via Dubai airport, with a mission headed by Falah Hassan, the club’s president, and includes 41 individuals, including 23 players, including the four foreigners: the Syrian Zahir Muhammad Meidani, the Ivorian Sheikh Ahmed Mukor, Sidi Abdullah Tudeh and Al-Hassan Ahwibib from Mauritania.

Upon arrival, the mission will head to Abu Dhabi, where it will arrive at the Al Wahda Grand Slam Millennium Hotel, adjacent to Al Nahyan Stadium, the stadium for the match scheduled for next Wednesday, in the supplement qualifying for the AFC Champions League groups.

The finalists will join the fifth group, which includes Goa Al Hindi, Iranian Berrozi and Al Rayyan Al Qatari, and their matches will be held in the grouping system in India from the 14th to the 30th of April.

It is noteworthy that Al-Zawraa won in his last matches in the Iraqi League against Basra Naft with two goals, scored by Alaa Abdul-Zahra and Muhammad Reda Jalil, and raised his score to 48 points from 26 games.

It is worth noting that the Bahraini refereeing team that manages the match, led by Nawaf Shukrallah and assisted by Muhammad Jaafar and Abdullah Saleh, and fourth referee Ammar Mahfouz will arrive in Abu Dhabi on Monday.