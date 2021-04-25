At least 23 people were killed and about 50 others injured in a fire that broke out on Saturday-Sunday night in an intensive care unit designated for treating Covid-19 patients in Baghdad.

Medical sources said that the disaster that occurred in “Ibn Al-Khatib” Hospital resulted from an explosion caused by “failure to comply with safety conditions related to storing oxygen cylinders” designated for treating Corona patients.

Videos posted on social media showed firefighters trying to put out the flames on the floors of the hospital, which is located at the southeastern tip of the capital, while patients and their relatives were trying to flee the building.

A medical source at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital said that “thirty patients were in this intensive care unit” designated to treat severe injuries with Covid-19, and dozens of their relatives were next to them when the disaster occurred.

And medical sources reported that the disaster resulted in an initial toll, killing 23 people and wounding about 50.

For its part, the official Iraqi News Agency quoted the Civil Defense as saying that its members managed to “save 90 people out of 120 people among the sick and their relatives” who were at the scene of the disaster, without giving any toll related to the dead and wounded.

In turn, the Ministry of Health issued a statement saying that it would “announce at a later time the exact position of the numbers of victims and wounded.”

In turn, the governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber, called on “the Ministry of Health to form an investigation committee to find out the causes of the accident and to bring the negligent parties to justice.”

The Prime Minister’s response was not late, as he issued a statement mourning the “martyrs of the tragic accident,” in which he declared that he “ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of the accident with the concerned persons in the ministry, and ordered the summoning of the hospital director, the director of security and those responsible for maintaining equipment in the hospital, for immediate investigation with them on the background of the accident And reserve them until the completion of the investigations and hold accountable all those who failed legally. “

In its statement, the Ministry of Health announced that the Prime Minister “decided to withdraw the hand of each of the Director General of the Baghdad Health Department Al-Rusafa, the Director of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, the Administrative and Technical Assistant of the Hospital and the Director of the Engineering and Maintenance Department, and to conduct an urgent investigation to announce its results to the public.”