The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai revealed the general results of school evaluation and oversight in 209 private schools in Dubai, coinciding with the end of the current cycle of school oversight for the academic year 2023-2024.

23 private schools achieved “outstanding” performance quality, while 48 schools were classified as “very good,” 85 schools were “good,” and 51 schools were classified as “acceptable.” Two schools were classified as “weak,” while no private school in Dubai was classified as “very weak.”

The results also revealed that 81% of private school students in Dubai received an education in the category of “good” or better during the current academic year 2023-2024, compared to 77% last academic year, with approximately 49,500 male and female students currently benefiting from improved performance. Their schools have made pioneering progress in the quality of their performance, according to the results of school inspection, in 209 private schools that receive approximately 360,000 male and female students, including 10 new private schools that have been subject to school inspection processes for the first time.

Ambitious goals

The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Aisha Abdullah Miran, expressed her gratitude to the private school community in Dubai, school leaders, teachers, and parents, for their role in enriching the teaching and learning experience for students and meeting their needs, as well as their contributions to making the quality of education in Dubai among the best. 10 cities in the world, indicating the aspiration to achieve more positive results and redouble efforts to increase the number of students receiving good or better education, and to provide more qualitative educational opportunities for students in Dubai.

She said, “The pioneering improvement achieved by private schools in Dubai reveals the extent of private schools’ commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities for students, as the results of international assessments clearly indicate that private schools in Dubai are among the best performing in the world, as private schools are ranked Sixth in the world, according to the results of the International Study for Measuring Reading Skills (PIRLS 2021), and it was ranked among the top 10 in the world in mathematics and science in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), in addition to being among the 14 best places in the world in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA). 2022), which in turn reflects the competitiveness of education in Dubai as an international destination for high-quality education, and contributes to strengthening its position as an ideal destination for distinguished education based on the vision of the wise leadership, and in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

Various options

For her part, Executive Director of the School Inspection Bureau at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Fatima Ibrahim Belraheef, said, “Private schools continue their efforts to raise the quality of their overall performance and achieve improvement in various aspects of their work, which reflects the commitment of school leaders and teachers to provide high-quality education for our students.” Despite the different educational curricula applied in private schools in Dubai, and with active and positive participation with parents.”

Education quality indicators

According to the results of school inspection in private schools in Dubai in its current session for the academic year 2023-2024, 90% of private schools have achieved significant improvements in many quality indicators. The results also revealed that 67% of these improvements were related to student outcomes, and 26% of them were in Aspects related to the educational activities and services provided by the school, while 7% of the improvements were related to indicators of the quality of school leadership.

More than 26 schools achieved remarkable progress in the quality of their overall performance compared to the last academic year, as they improved the quality of their performance within the various classification categories, while three private schools witnessed a decline in the quality of their performance compared to the last academic year.

Arabic language and Islamic education

Many Dubai schools were able to raise the level of academic progress for students in the Arabic language subject for native speakers, as 64% of schools received a good or better rating, compared to 52% last year, and 77% of schools received a good or better rating in Islamic education, compared to 68% in the academic year 2022-2023.

Quality of life

The current academic year witnessed a focus during school inspection operations – for the second year in a row – on the extent to which private schools in Dubai integrate the quality of life of their students into their policies and curricula, as the results indicate that quality of life services and activities in 83% of these schools are in the “good” category. Or better.

In addition, the current school inspection session showed that private schools are seeking to improve the quality of their services and educational activities directed to students of determination, as results indicate that 76% of private schools provide students of determination with good or better educational services and activities, compared to 73% in Last academic year 2022-2023.

Emirati students

According to the results of school inspection, 73% of Emirati students in private schools are receiving a “good” or better education in the current academic year, compared to 26% during the 2008-2009 academic year, which is the academic year that witnessed the first round of school inspection in Dubai.

Parents of students in Dubai receive individual reports – designed specifically for them – that include all the information that allows them to build a clear picture of the quality of education in their children’s schools, starting with the quality of teaching and the quality of teaching and learning processes, and ending with the quality of their children’s lives at school, where parents can View these reports through the educational institutions search service, which is available on the website of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and its application on smart phones.

Submit quality assurance requests

In support of the teaching and learning process for students, and to consolidate the process of continuous development and improvement that schools are keen on, allowing them the opportunity to bring about the desired change during the coming period, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority confirmed that full school inspection processes will not be applied to all private schools in Dubai in the next academic year 2024. -2025, with the exception of new private schools that will complete their third operational year in the next academic year 2024-2025, while the School Inspection Bureau will continue to carry out visits to private schools to focus on certain aspects of their work according to the priorities of their development plans, and school leaders will be communicated to inform them of the plans. And priorities for the next phase of quality assurance.

Private schools can submit a request to implement full school inspection during the next academic year to the Dubai School Inspection Authority, provided that these applications are subject to review and approval by the authority.

• Parents receive individual reports containing the information they need about the quality of education in their children’s schools.

64% of schools achieved outstanding results in the Arabic language subject.

49 thousand students, both male and female, received better education during the current academic year.

76% of private schools achieved outstanding results in terms of services and educational activities provided to people of determination.

Indicators and numbers

• 209 private schools were subject to school inspection for the 2023-2024 academic year.

• 10 new private schools were subject to school inspection processes for the first time this academic year.

• 19,782 classroom visits carried out by educational evaluators.

• 4407 hours of dialogue and discussion with students, parents and school leaders.

• 81% of private school students receive education quality in the “good” or “better” category.

• Quality of life services and activities in 83% of private schools in Dubai are in the “good” or “best” category.