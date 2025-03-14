A study conducted by Isglobalin collaboration with the GERMans Trias I Pujol Research Institute (IGTP), has revealed that 23% of people infected with SARS-COV-2 between 2021 and 2023 developed persistent COVID. More than half of these cases maintained symptoms for at least two years. The results, published in ‘BMC Medicine‘, are part of the European End-Voc project.

After overcoming the initial infection, some people develop persistent COVID, characterized by symptoms that last more than three months. These may include fatigue, respiratory, neurological or digestive problems. Unlike previous studies focused on the clinical field, this research used a population approach, allowing a better understanding of the magnitude of the problem.

Manolis KogevinasIsglobal researcher and main author of the study, explains that the analysis was based on the follow -up of 2,764 adults of the Covicat cohort, designed to evaluate the impact of the pandemic in Catalonia. Participants completed questionnaires in 2020, 2021 and 2023, in addition to providing blood samples and medical records.

Marianna Karavaliou, co -author of the study, stressed that certain factors increase the risk of developing persistent covid. Among them, being a woman, having suffered a serious infection and suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma. In addition, obesity and high levels of IgG antibodies before vaccination were also associated with a greater probability of prolonged symptoms.









On the other hand, protective factors were identified, such as vaccination before infection and a healthy lifestyle, which includes physical activity and good rest. The study also found that those who infected after the arrival of the omicron variant had a lower risk of developing the disease.

The researchers classified the persistent COVID in three subtypes according to the predominant symptoms: neurological and musculoskeletal, respiratory or serious and multiorganic. It was determined that 56% of affected people still had symptoms two years after infection.

Judith Garcia-AymerichIsglobal researcher and last author of the study, highlighted the importance of continuing research to better understand this disease. “A significant percentage of the population suffers from persistent covid, which impacts their quality of life,” he said.

Five years after the start of the pandemic, progress has been made in the understanding of the persistent covid. However, its impact on mental health, the workplace and quality of life remains significant.

Rafael de Cid, scientific director of the GCAT at the IGTP, emphasized the need to continue investigating to better understand this condition. “The Covicat cohort has been key in this advance, and we must thank the participation of volunteers and the support of the Blood and Fabric Bank,” he concluded.