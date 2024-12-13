The demand to buy a home will continue intensifying in the coming years. A 23% of Spaniards who during 2024 have not looked for a home to buy plans to do so in the next five years. This emerges from the “X-ray of the real estate market in the second half of 2024”, a study carried out by Photohouse analyzing the trends in the housing panorama in Spain.

In relation to the figure of 23%, the most important in the report, it is necessary to analyze it in greater detail. Of this percentage, a 8% plans to buy a home in the next two yearsand a 15% within the period of two to five. Those interested are growing, but also those absolutely reluctantwell the 49% of the sample claims not to have no kind of intention purchase in the medium and long term. There is also a decrease in those who, despite not having the intention of acquiring a property, do not rule out do it laterwith a percentage of 28%.

«Purchase demand is at a high, driven particularly by the improvement in mortgage conditions. At a general level, dynamics such as population growth with a special increase in migratory flows, the increasing inverter focusthe greater weight of residential tourism that buys housing and the change of society towards more single-person householdsincrease interest in buying a home in Spain. In fact, the creation of homes (around 300,000) is 40% above the homes produced annually (almost 100,000 units),” he comments. Maria MatosDirector of Studies and spokesperson for Fotocasa.

The division by groups is significant, since the segment of the population that shows a greater intention to purchase a property is the young. Within a maximum period of five years, the 46% of the people among 25 and 34 years plans to become an owner. The percentage has increased significantly since last year, when it registered 42%.









Even greater is the increase in the population segment of 18 at 24 years. From the 37% registered last year, the percentage rises eight points, to 45% of young people between these ages who have the clear intention of purchasing a home in the next five years.

Reasons to postpone the purchase

On the other hand, there are many Spaniards who wield reasons to delay the purchase of a home. The most common are the lack of sufficient savingsreason that the 33% of citizens use to justify their inability to acquire a home, and the situation economic or laborused by 27%.

However, both factors have lost strength compared to 2023. The lack of savings in 2023 was used by the 41% of the population, and the employment situation 32%. Both percentages have decreased, which shows that people are less inclined to make excuses and begins to consider purchasing a home as a serious possibility.

It is important to pay attention to a specific metric, which considers the reasons given by the reticent. Among the most common reasons to reject outright the purchase of a property are: 37%the economic or employment situation, a trait they share with the doubtful. With the 25%However, there is a lack of agreement between prices and budget. Both percentages are identical to first quarter of the year, although they have suffered variations compared to last year.