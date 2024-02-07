The World Government Summit has established itself as a major global platform for designing and shaping the directions of future governments in all fields, through continuous achievements confirmed by its qualitative outcomes, which, after 11 years of continuous successes, have turned into an important global reference that goes beyond developing creative visions and ideas, to frameworks, practices and consensuses. For application, which made the World Government Summit the ideal and most effective platform for holding government meetings, at the level of Arab and international governments, as well as interactive government workshops, to approve unified directions, build partnerships and cooperation in accelerating progress, and apply best practices in improving the quality of life of societies.

The World Government Summit 2024 will host more than 23 ministerial meetings, government workshops, and round tables, at the regional and international levels, in which more than 300 ministers of Arab and international governments participate, in addition to representatives of international organizations, as these meetings address critical and important discussions on pressing issues. To confront challenges and enhance opportunities in pivotal sectors that have a direct impact on the lives, development and prosperity of societies, whether in social, economic and commercial issues, technology developments, energy and climate issues, food and water security, education, health and other sectors that are witnessing future structural transformations.

The summit’s hosting of these meetings and round tables meets the ambitions and directions of global governments, in dialogue and joint work, and coming up with innovative frameworks, to find effective solutions to the various future challenges facing the work of governments, and to improve their efficiency, flexibility, and readiness for the requirements of the future, as this global gathering achieves the largest of its kind for leaders and governments. Experts and companies exchange knowledge and transfer expertise and experiences, which allows everyone to stay abreast of developments and changes in the most important vital sectors, and represents a valuable opportunity for governments to conclude understandings and partnerships that influence the development of their work and the advancement of their societies.

As part of its activities, the World Government Summit will host 11 ministerial meetings and government workshops, including a meeting of Arab finance ministers in the presence of the head of the International Monetary Fund and the head of the Arab Monetary Fund, as the financial policies discussed by the ministers are an important pillar for sustaining economic growth and promoting development in the region, in addition to their important implications for… Various other development sectors. The summit will also host a meeting of energy ministers, to discuss the future of hydrogen energy, which has become an urgent trend in light of the need to accelerate the transition to clean energy sources in light of the increasing climate risks. The summit will also host a meeting of administrative and government development ministers within the Arab Government Administration Forum. And a meeting of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports.

A special ministerial meeting during the summit will discuss the features of the next generation of future governments. The summit’s agenda also includes a ministerial meeting for ministers concerned with sustainable development, and a ministerial meeting to discuss private capital for development in cooperation with the World Bank, while the Brazilian government will organize, during the work of the World Summit of Governments, A ministerial meeting was held to discuss the digital transformation strategy in the Federal Republic of Brazil.

The ministerial workshops during the summit include a ministerial workshop to exchange best practices in the field of food and water security in cooperation with the World Bank, in addition to a governmental workshop organized by the US Department of Commerce.

At the level of round table meetings, the agenda of the World Government Summit includes 12 round tables within more than 15 specialized forums. These meetings address discussions about the future of the most influential sectors in the lives of societies, as they include a round table on the future of human resources, and another on the future of geotechnology within the Governance Forum. Geotechnology. It also includes a round table on the future of higher education within the Future of Education Forum, and a round table on the future of mobility within the Future of Mobility Forum.

A special round table addresses a very important topic with the rapid developments in technology about building responsible governments in the era of artificial intelligence, in the presence of an elite group of distinguished world scientists who have won the Nobel Prize. The summit hosts a round table on the future of science and scientific discoveries. The summit also hosts a high-level meeting for city mayors. A high-level meeting on the future of nuclear energy, in the presence of the President of the Nuclear Energy Organization, discusses vital topics in this field, most notably: small modular reactors, and developing the nuclear workforce.

In the economic sectors, the round table meetings include a meeting to discuss the governance of family businesses, another on the future of the aviation sector, a high-level consultative meeting for supreme financial audit institutions and anti-corruption agencies, in addition to a round table meeting on the future of emerging economies.

This qualitative agenda shows the special importance that characterizes the topics and issues that the World Government Summit puts on the table for discussion and dialogue at the highest levels of government, in addition to the great impact of the results and outputs in pivotal sectors in developing the lives of societies. These meetings also embody the great keenness of various governments to attend. Participation and active presence within the summit meetings, which have become the most important platform for advancing progress and enhancing cooperation and interconnection with various countries and governments of the world. In addition, the summit establishes a new position and role for its influence through the trust that world governments place in it, as it is the ideal platform for holding their local government meetings during activities. The summit is like a ministerial meeting that Brazil holds for its government, to discuss its digital transformation strategy.

Highlights of the roundtable meetings

– A roundtable on building responsible governments in the age of artificial intelligence.

– A round table on the future of science and scientific discoveries in the presence of Nobel Prize winners.

– A high-level meeting of city mayors and another on the future of energy.

Objectives

– Unifying the efforts of governments and enhancing their ability to face future challenges.

– Increasing the readiness of governments to take advantage of future opportunities in key sectors.

– Enabling governments to adopt innovative frameworks in areas that have a direct impact on the lives, development and prosperity of societies.