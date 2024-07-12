Juarez City.- A total of 23 migrants were rescued during the operation carried out tonight by the State Police Detectives in the Bellavista neighborhood.

Ten men and 13 women are being held by state agents in safe houses located on Oro, Plata, Azucenas and Gardenias streets.

In addition, a commander said, several weapons were seized as well as a Jeep Cherokee and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, in addition to the arrest of alleged criminals.