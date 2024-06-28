Juarez City.- William Aroldo López Vázquez was last seen on July 14, 2023 at this border. He was 23 years old when he left his native Guatemala for the United States.

Victor Hugo Souza Teixeira, 22, left Ipatinga, Minas Gerais State, Brazil, and took the route through San Luis Potosí to reach this border with the intention of crossing into the United States without documents. His family lost contact with him since November 12 of last year, and there is no scientific evidence to establish that he arrived in this city.

Luis Alberto Moreno Zúñiga, 30, from Arauca, Colombia, stopped contacting his family on May 8, when he was already in this city, according to his family.

All of them disappeared in Chihuahua territory, where the number of missing foreigners increased by 16 percent between 2023 and the first half of 2024, according to the report from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) shared with El Diario by Enrique Rodríguez, spokesman for the agency.

The FGE Absent and/or Missing Persons Unit is looking for 23 foreigners of various nationalities reported during 2023; This year there are already 31 people missing, among them there are several girls.

Official data indicates that during 2023 five Guatemalans disappeared, three of them are still missing. In addition, seven Hondurans were reported, five are still missing.

Of four Venezuelans, one remains unaccounted for, while three Ecuadorians and three Colombians remain missing. There are three other foreigners reported absent, without the authority determining the nationality of the victims.

From January 1 to June 26 of this year, 10 people of Guatemalan nationality are reported missing, five Hondurans, three Venezuelans, two Nicaraguans, four Colombians, two Salvadorans and one more of another unspecified nationality, the official report indicates.

At the beginning of the month, the FGE alerted Chihuahua society about the disappearance of a family in mobility from Bogotá, Colombia.

The four members were on their way to this border and all communication with them was lost, so their relatives filed a report for absence with the Local Search Commission (CLB) of the FGE.

Silvia Marcela Martínez Parra, 34, her son Miguel Esteban Ramírez Martínez, 15, her daughter Keily Beltrán Martínez, 9, and Fredy Méndez Molina, 34, were last seen on May 28 in Mexico City and from there they are believed to have traveled to Juárez, although the investigating authorities have no evidence that the family arrived here.

The investigations of the absent persons are found on the official page of the Local Search Commission http://comisiondebusqueda.chihuahua.gob.

mx/personas_desaparecidas and can be consulted by the community in general, so that they can join in their dissemination.

For any information that may help locate the persons mentioned, please contact the CLB at (656) 629–3300, extension 56923 and 56924. You can also call (614) 429–3300, extension 11343.