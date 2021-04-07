Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

On the second day, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the champions of the professors ’competition, crowned the twelfth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which is held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Highness attended the official opening of the tournament, and some competitions. The opening was elegant and lasted for a few minutes, highlighting the country’s achievements in the past 50 years, as well as part of its vision and future aspirations.

The competitions were attended by professors from the Abu Dhabi World Championship, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations and First Vice President of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation, and Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation, members of the Board of Directors of the Federation Yousef Al Batran, Mansour Al Dhaheri, Ahmed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation, and Mohammed Obaid Al Muhairi, Acting Vice President of Public Services at ADNOC Treatment Company Gas, Abdul Aziz Khalifa Al Zarif, Vice President of General Services at ADNOC Drilling, Khaled Al Mahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Main Branch at Afaq Islamic Finance, and Saed Hijazi, Assistant General Manager at Premier Motors.

Emirati player Saud Al Hosani delivered the opening speech on behalf of Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federation, First Vice President of the International Federation of Jiu-Jitsu, during which he offered the highest words of gratitude, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for the patronage His Highness the gracious to this championship. The speech also welcomed the guests of the Emirates in their second country, the land of peace, tolerance and giving, and commended the efforts of the organizing committee and all partners to provide the vaccine for all those coming from abroad to participate in the event. She also thanked the soldiers of the first line of defense for their great efforts in facing the Corona pandemic, and for being present during the tournament to follow up the implementation of all precautionary measures and the health protocol approved in sporting events. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the category of masters over thirty years witnessed the ‘Jujitsu Arena’ in Zayed Sports City competitions. Strong and sexy blue, purple, brown and black belt holders of various weights.

The results resulted in a Brazilian lead in this category, after the Brazilian players won 66 colored medals, with 25 gold, 22 silver and 19 bronze, and Russia’s players came in second place, after getting 27 colored medals, with 9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals, while the players of Russia came in second place, after getting 27 colored medals, with 9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals. The UAE is in third place, after they won 23 colored medals, with 5 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals, and competitions continue today for the third day of the tournament, with the holding of professional matches under thirty years for blue, purple and brown belts holders, and a number of UAE stars appear on the tournament stage today, The most prominent of them are Omar Al-Fadhli and Zayed Al-Kathiri, while the event ends tomorrow with a black belt competition for professionals under the age of thirty.