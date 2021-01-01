On the eve of the new year, 23 cadre officers of UP cadre have been promoted. Of these, six officers have been made DIG to DIG, 8 SSP to DIG, while nine SP have got selection grade.Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that Modak Rajesh D Rao, Vinay Kumar Yadav, Hira Lal, Shiv Shankar Singh, Dr. Rakesh Singh and Rajesh Kumar Pandey have been made IG. At the same time, Amit Pathak, Vinod Kumar Singh, Jogendra Kumar, Ravi Shankar Chitra, Pratibha Ambedkar have been made DIGs.

Apart from these, Nitin Tiwari, Ashok Kumar III and Anil Kumar Singh have also been made DIGs. Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni, Amit Verma, Bharti Singh, Vipin Kumar Mishra, Madhav Prasad Verma, Sabharaj, Swami Prasad, Soumitra Yadav and Ramesh got the selection grade.

PK Srivastava becomes Principal Secretary Justice

Gorakhpur District Judge Pramod Kumar Srivastava II has been made Principal Secretary Justice and Legal Adviser. After the approval of CM Yogi Adityanath, the High Court on Thursday issued a notification for his posting.