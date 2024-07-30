The Ajman Transport Authority reported that the number of taxi users during the first half of the current year 2024 amounted to 12 million, 803 thousand and 216 passengers, with a number of trips amounting to 6.4 million trips, an increase of 23% compared to the same period last year, when the number of users amounted to five million, 189 thousand and 296 passengers.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at the Transport Authority in Ajman, Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, stressed that taxis are the cornerstone of the transport system in the emirate, noting that the Authority pays great attention to providing distinguished and high-quality transport services to users.

Al Jallaf pointed out that the taxi fleet is equipped with the latest technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of passengers, including surveillance cameras and an instant GPS system for all vehicles, in addition to providing digital payment devices for trips.

Al Jallaf pointed out that taxis in Ajman are distinguished by being a basic transportation service that meets the needs of residents and visitors alike, with a focus on providing a comfortable and safe transportation experience. The Authority constantly seeks to improve the quality of services, through continuous training of drivers, and ensuring their commitment to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.