07/16/2024 – 13:24

A 23.6-hectare plot of land located under the Mário Covas Beltway in Jardim Itamarati, Poá (SP), will be put up for auction on August 2. The property, which belongs to the bankrupt estate of Comabem Alimentação, a company in the food vouchers sector, will be offered with an initial bid of R$70.8 million. The first phase of the auction, determined by the São Paulo Court, will be carried out by Positivo Leilões platform and will last three days. The amount raised aims to raise funds to pay creditors. In total, the company’s current debt is around R$23 million.

The property is located in a strategic area with easy access to the region’s main highways, such as Rodoanel Mário Covas and Rodovia Henrique Eroles. The Jardim Itamarati neighborhood, located just 5 km from the city center, is home to several industries and companies, especially in the logistics and distribution sector.

Interested parties may participate through the website www.positivoleiloes.com.br. There you will be able to obtain all the information and rules of the auction.