A resident extinguishes a fire in the municipality of Santa Juana. At least 23 people have been killed in wildfires in Chile. According to the authorities in the South American country, 979 people were also injured. Nearly a hundred houses have been destroyed and more than 1,100 people are staying in shelters.

The fires have been raging for a week in an area about 500 kilometers south of the capital Santiago. More than 40,000 hectares have burned down. According to the government, as much land has burned as normal in a year. Since Friday, the number of fires has grown by more than fifty, to about 250. About 80 fires are not yet under control.