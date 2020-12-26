It is no secret that Sabadell have a problem with the Nova Creu Alta turf. Specifically with its drainage, which logically ends up having an impact on the state of the grass, which is not the best for sports. The club is concerned, especially Hidalgo, despite all the actions that are being taken to solve the problem.

The problems with the stadium turf had dragged on for several seasons until, this summer, the club decided to change it completely. The promotion and adaptation to professional football required it, but the operation has not been a success: the drainage system, already existing, was not touched. Despite the fact that the new grass looked good for the first few weeks, with the passing of the days and the games, its condition worsened.

The coaching staff has expressed their concern for the issue in public and private, also trying to collaborate as much as possible so that the situation improves. The Hidalgo team trains regularly in Sant Oleguer or in the CAR of Sant Cugat, minimizing the sessions at Nova Creu Alta to the maximum to allow the grass to recover. They have not even succeeded in doing so.

With the Christmas break (and playing the first two games of 2021 away from home) Nova Creu Alta will spend 23 days without witnessing a football match. A golden time, which will be used by the club and the company responsible for the grass to improve its conditions. It will not be easy, since large investments are not foreseen (such as changing it again or replacing the current drainage system) but a series of specific works to improve its condition. If they succeed, it will be a good gift to start 2021 in the best possible way.