Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, which will continue until 1 April, presented many surprises, activities and events to entertain its visitors in a beautiful atmosphere and amid a remarkable presence, establishing its position among the largest international festivals. Among the attractive activities presented by the festival last weekend was the “Classic Cars” exhibition, which It included 23 unique cars in an open space near the Emirates Fountain, the heart of the festival. These cars date back to different eras of the last century, from Ford, Mercedes, Chevrolet models, and other types, which were distributed around the region, and each one carried a document that included special specifications, year of manufacture and full details.

Saeed Al-Hilali, president of the Emirates International Classic Car Club, said that the club organized the classic car exhibition, with 23 cars displayed, with the aim of entertaining the public on the one hand and highlighting the history of the region and its wonderful stock of classic cars, explaining that the display of cars in an open place allowed the wide audience. He reviewed the types and shapes of cars and their history, explaining that the oldest car in the exhibition dates back to 1931, a type “Ford Pickup”, in addition to cars from the fifties, sixties, seventies and eighties, where the exhibition received a great interaction from the large and young audience.

rarest cars

In the same context, Al Hilal indicated that the club includes more than 1,000 cars, including 237 of the rarest types, one of which is unique, with a value of 3 million and 800,000 euros. Until its owner, a member of the club, inherited the passion for collecting the most luxurious and rare classic cars from his father.

Goals

Speaking about the goal of the “Classic Cars” exhibition, he pointed out that the event brings together collectors of these types and develops youth awareness of driving controls and tells them to drive wellness and avoid recklessness, in addition to entertaining the public and learning about the heritage of cars.

Posts

The club brings together classic car enthusiasts from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan and Yemen, in addition to Germany, explaining that the majority of them have high experience in modification and design according to specific requirements and participate in many activities organized inside and outside the country in various exhibitions and initiatives.

young

These events attract children and youth and fill their passion, as Al-Hilali explained that there is a group of children from the age of 16 who enjoy this hobby and are keen to participate in the club, and benefit from the experiences of their predecessors, as they have a great ability to learn quickly, especially as they are fluent in English and research techniques. In websites and navigation in various regions of the world via the Internet, where they are a base of information in a short time.

permanent museum

He confirmed that the club is in the process of coordinating with the Sheikh Zayed Festival in order to find a permanent museum for classic cars at the festival headquarters in Al Wathba area, stressing that this will achieve a great boost for the club, which is one of the oldest clubs in the Middle East, which participates in various activities of government departments, and plans to establish many Periodic activities that will gather fans of these cars.

The festival offers its visitors a variety of fun activities, special shows and interesting competitions for all family members. It also provides an opportunity to learn about the culture of the Emirates, which is rich in authentic customs and traditions, which confirms that the son of the Emirates lived through different periods of time on this good land, and the foundations of prosperous and developed societies.