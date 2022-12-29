Some of the seized cars in an image provided by the Civil Guard.

The Civil Guard and the Tax Agency have dismantled an intra-community VAT fraud scheme based in Valencia that operated in the automobile sector. As a result of the actions, 23 people have been arrested, 75 vehicles and 44 bank accounts have been blocked, and 17 properties have been intervened, among other effects that make it possible to cover a good part of the more than 14 million euros that are estimated up to the date the amounts defrauded by the organization.

The start of the operation, called horse, It is located last year 2021 when, the National Fraud Investigation Office (ONIF) and the Regional Inspection Unit of the Tax Agency in Valencia, together with the Civil Guard, detected an organization located in Valencia that used a complex network of companies instrumental (‘trout’ companies) that, managed by front men, introduced the vehicles in Spain.

Previously, the organization registered these instrumental companies in the Register of Intra-Community Operators and, through them, they virtually acquired the vehicles from their only community supplier, located in Germany. However, “those transactions were a mere artifice, since the vehicles were actually purchased directly from Germany by a series of reseller companies that, by doing so, were defrauding a significant portion of VAT that they would have been obliged to pay.” indicates the press release of the Civil Guard.

The complex investigation ended between the months of November and December of this year, when a total of 23 people of Spanish and Romanian nationality were arrested in Spain in various locations. The arrests of 18 men and 5 women of Spanish and Romanian have taken place in various towns in the province of Valencia, such as Torrent, Bétera, Llíria, Pobla de Vallbona, Marines and Olocau and in the capital itself. the detainees are accused of crimes against the Public Treasury, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization.

During the exploitation phase of the operation, the Civil Guard of Valencia and the Tax Agency proceeded to enter and search two addresses, three dealerships open to the public and three warehouses that the organization used for the storage and custody of the vehicles.

In addition to the arrests, the action has resulted in the blocking of a total of 75 medium and high-end vehicles valued at more than seven million euros – including 18 high-end vehicles, valued at two million euros. The accounts of 14 people and 30 companies with 1,350,000 euros have also been blocked and 17 properties with an estimated value of 3,000,000 euros, seven watches valued at more than 100,000 euros, six computers, six mobile phones and abundant documentation, both in physical and digital format.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

During the investigation, we have had the support and cooperation of Europol, which has acted as interlocutor body for the exchange of information with other countries of the European Union, especially with Germany. This is the first VAT scheme operation directed and coordinated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Spain. The proceedings have been delivered to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Spain and new arrests are not ruled out, once the review and analysis of the copious seized documentation has been completed.