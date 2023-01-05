The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stated that the Dubai outlets received 23 million and 700 thousand passengers during the past year, while the number of travelers witnessed an increase of 89%, compared to 2021, amid expectations of record growth rates during the current year, while the Director General of the General Administration confirmed Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, for Residence and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said that the administration is facing the challenges and record growth in the number of travelers with forward-looking studies, advance plans and trained cadres.

Al-Marri explained to «Emirates Today» that the administration has drawn up plans in advance to deal with the expected record growth rates in the number of travelers through Dubai’s ports, in addition to continuously qualifying and training its cadres to deal with these challenges with professionalism and high efficiency.

He stated that the department is working continuously in coordination and communication with its partners from various entities, to meet challenges before they occur in sufficient time, to ensure optimal dealing with them, in a manner befitting the status of the Emirate of Dubai and its strategic plans.

Al-Marri pointed out that the recent government decisions have greatly succeeded in attracting capital and projects in various disciplines, which necessitated the necessity of adapting to this stage and being fully prepared for it.

He added that the impressive results achieved in terms of the number of passengers and indicators of global competitiveness confirm Dubai’s position and its ability to deal and respond quickly to challenges, especially since these achievements were achieved during the recovery phase that we witnessed throughout the past year, in addition to the great efforts made by the establishment of Dubai in developing infrastructure. Infrastructure at Dubai airports and providing them with the latest services and digital systems that rely on artificial intelligence technologies and the Internet of Things and work teams trained on the latest devices and procedures that facilitate their work.

He added that the goal of “Dubai residence” is to keep pace with the leadership’s directions for comprehensive digital transformation in providing services at various airports and ports of the emirate, with the aim of providing an unprecedented travel experience for those coming to Dubai, and maintaining its position as the first destination for those wishing to tourism, work or live, and the leader in providing Best practices and the highest standards of services that are based on a culture of innovation as a fundamental pillar in the development of services and upgrading the field of quality services in the aviation tourism industry and the travel and tourism sector.

According to the statistics of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, New Year’s Eve on the 31st of December 2022 witnessed a heavy presence of travelers coming to Dubai from various air, sea and land ports, as the total number of arrivals to Dubai on New Year’s Eve reached 107 thousand and 82 passengers, of whom 95 1,445 arrivals through Dubai airports, 6,527 passengers arriving through the Hatta land port, and 5,010 passengers entering Dubai through its sea ports.

Thus, the percentage of the number of travelers coming to Dubai increased by 89% during the year 2022, as the Dubai residence passport officials completed the entry procedures for 23 million and 672 thousand and 468 passengers through its various ports, by 21 million and 817 thousand and 22 passengers through the air ports, and one million and 612 thousand and 746 passengers from Through the Hatta port, 242 thousand and 700 passengers used the sea ports, compared to 12 million and 25 thousand and 468 passengers through Dubai airports, 83 thousand and 271 passengers through the sea ports, and 399 thousand and 83 arrivals through the Hatta port in 2021.

For his part, Assistant Director for Air Ports Affairs Major General Talal Al-Shanqeeti said that the number of users of smart gates at Dubai airports witnessed a great growth, reaching about four million users in 2021, while it jumped to reach 13 million users in 2022, pointing out that it is expected to reach The number of users during the current year to 20 million users.

He pointed out that “Dubai Residence” has been planning in advance, by holding early meetings to discuss and learn about passenger traffic, especially in seasons when airports witness a large increase in the number of passengers, where expectations for passenger traffic are reviewed and discussed, and work to implement best practices in In this area, according to which plans are drawn up for the distribution and planning of manpower in the passport area to receive, absorb and facilitate the movement of high numbers of airport users, as well as planning the process of distributing travelers in the smart gates area, based on the employment and use of the latest technologies, and the sustainability of improving and developing the systems used, and work To speed up and facilitate procedures for employees and travelers.

It is worth noting that Dubai Airports has established its global position, among the busiest airports in the world, and the most rapid in providing services and speedy procedures for travelers, as it ranked second in the world in the list of the top 10 cities in the index of the best 100 cities in the world for the year 2022, according to a new report issued by the company. Market research «Euromonitor» in the United Kingdom.

• 107 thousand and 82 passengers, the total number of arrivals to Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

• 89% increase in the number of passengers last year and expectations of record growth rates this year.

Study growth rates

The head of the Future Foresight Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Maryam Al-Sabri, said that the department has developed, within its 2030 plan, a work mechanism that guarantees readiness and advance preparedness for all potential challenges in its various fields of work, to ensure that they are dealt with easily and smoothly. She stated that the administration established an organizational unit specialized in looking forward to the future in 2016, and works continuously to study the growth rates in passenger traffic through Dubai’s air, land and sea ports, as well as changes that may occur in its various vital sectors, and then develop proactive plans to treat and deal with them with the highest degrees. efficiency.

Al-Sabri pointed out that the establishment of Dubai annually evaluates its plans and strategies with the aim of discovering future challenges, enhancing positive aspects and optimal investment for available future opportunities. She indicated that the administration had plans and preparations in advance for the post-pandemic phase of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and expectations of a significant growth in passenger traffic, especially in the current year 2023, and then optimal plans were put in place to prepare in advance for this stage, in line with the speed of recovery rates that are going through. It has the emirate of Dubai.