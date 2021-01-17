In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 23,586 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. The total number of people infected in the country since the beginning of the epidemic was 3,568,209. This was reported on Sunday, January 17, on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

23,440 Russians have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number reached 2,960,431.

Moscow (4012) became the leader in the number of new cases of infection, followed by St. Petersburg (3316) and the Moscow region (1426).

Over the past 24 hours, 481 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded. In total, 65,566 people have died since the beginning of the epidemic.