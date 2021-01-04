In Russia, over the past day, 23 351 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. This was announced on Monday, January 4, by the operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

According to the headquarters, new infected people were found in 84 regions of the country. Most infections were recorded in St. Petersburg (3657), Moscow (3591) and Moscow region (1250), least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region and Kostroma Region (15 each), in the Altai Republic (12) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (3 ). At the same time, 21,154 people fully recovered per day, another 482 died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,260,138 infections have been identified in Russia. Over the entire period, 2,640,036 people recovered, 58,988 patients died.

Earlier in January, the infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov said that stabilization of the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia can be expected by the end of February. Moreover, in Moscow, this may happen earlier – by the end of January, the expert believes.