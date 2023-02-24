The activities of the largest edition in the history of the exhibitions “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” achieved historical records in the volume of participation and deals over the five days of the two exhibitions, which were held from February 20-24 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and the number of visitors reached 132 thousand and 507. two visitors.

The Tawazun Council, the government agency that works closely with the Ministry of Defense, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police to enhance purchasing value through innovative systems for managing acquisitions and balancing operations, announced during the closing day of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” 2023 exhibitions the total deals that were concluded over the five days of the two exhibitions. In the interest of the Ministry of Defense and Abu Dhabi Police, by 56 deals, at a value of 23.34 billion dirhams, while the number of deals on the fifth day reached 11 deals, at a value of 2.2 billion dirhams, in favor of the Ministry of Defense.

The head of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions, Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, said: “The activities of the largest session in the history of the IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions concluded with wide international participation, and the great turnout for the two exhibitions reflects the prestigious position enjoyed by the UAE on The regional and international levels, and the advanced level reached by the national defense industries sector, which is managed with the minds and arms of the people of this benevolent country, and establishes the position of the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a destination for minds and decision-makers from all over the world, and as a center for innovation and creativity in these vital sectors.

He added, “This historical achievement and success would not have been possible without the great support of our wise leadership, to enhance the status of the two exhibitions and their competitiveness over the past three decades.”

He said, “The IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions are a continuous success story for the United Arab Emirates and the national defense industries sector, and a role model that the world is proud of.”

For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the exhibitions, Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, stated that the United Arab Emirates, over the past five days, has been the focus of the world’s attention and a destination for experts and specialists in the defense industries sector.

He pointed out that the current session of the two exhibitions witnessed an increase in the number of participants, exhibitors and visitors, in addition to the number of partnerships and the volume of deals announced in this global event.

It also attracted record numbers of leaders and decision-makers, as the number of participating official delegations exceeded 367 from around the world.

For his part, Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “This year’s edition of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions was successful by all standards.” He added, “The volume of participation and turnout establishes IDEX and NAVDEX as the largest events in the defense industries sector at the global level, which coincides with our celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of IDEX in 1993.” He continued: «The current session of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions showed the extent of the positive and significant impact on the development of national industries in the defense industries sector, as the number of national companies increased to 216 exhibiting companies, with a growth rate of 50% compared to the previous session. Numerous deals and strategic partnership agreements with major international companies, which confirms the significant role played by the two exhibitions in supporting national industries, transferring and localizing knowledge, and contributing to promoting local products in new markets.

This year’s edition witnessed many advantages and initiatives that were held for the first time, and contributed to strengthening the position of the most prominent event in the world in the defense industries sector, as nine new countries participated in the exhibition for the first time, namely: Uzbekistan, Ireland, Nigeria, Montenegro, Kuwait, Lithuania Bangladesh, as well as Monaco and Colombia.

Ahmed Al Harmoudi, CEO of the Acquisition Management Sector at Tawazun Council, said during the press conference announcing the closing day deals that IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions established the country’s position as a global destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events.

He added, “The Tawazun Council is proud of the trust placed in it by our wise leadership in managing all technical, contractual, legal and financial aspects of purchases and programs of the Ministry of Defense, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police.”

He added, “Over the course of five days, we announced the contracts we signed for the Ministry of Defense and Abu Dhabi Police, as the value of the deals increased to more than 23 billion dirhams, or 12% over the previous session. Hence, the Tawazun Council confirms its keenness and support to achieve the state’s goals in strengthening our national defense industries and working side by side with the Ministry of Defense, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police.

Zayed Al Muraikhi, official spokesman for the Tawazun Council, said that the local deals concluded for the Ministry of Defense on the closing day amounted to seven deals worth 1.6 billion dirhams, including a contract with AM Industries to purchase armored guard rooms at a value of 46 million dirhams, and a contract with AM Industries to purchase Armored guard rooms at a value of 14 million dirhams, a contract with Aman Marine Engineering Company to provide technical support services, spare parts, maintenance and repair services for ships and boats at a value of 43 million dirhams, and a contract with Falcon Eye Technology Company to provide maintenance and repair services for security systems at a value of 3 million dirhams, and a contract with Etimad Strategic Security Solutions Company to provide technical support services for border security systems with a value of 612 million dirhams, a contract with ESE to purchase ammunition with a value of 799 million dirhams, and a contract with the Korean company HANWHA AEROSPACE through Tawazun Technology and Innovation Company to purchase missile launchers and provide local technical support services with a value of 101 million dirhams. million dirhams.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Tawazun Council, Majid Al-Jabri, indicated that the number of international deals concluded for the Ministry of Defense for the closing day amounted to five deals worth 653 million dirhams, including a contract with the French company MBDA to purchase updated simulators at a value of 198 million dirhams, and a contract with a company EURO – ART INTERNATIONAL of France to provide technical support services for radars at a value of 90 million dirhams, and a contract with the Swedish company SAAB to provide maintenance services for GLOBALEYE 6000 aircraft at a value of 108 million dirhams, and a contract with ROHDE & SCHWRZ to purchase and install communication systems at a value of 59 million dirhams, and a contract with CETC International To purchase communication systems at a value of 198 million dirhams.