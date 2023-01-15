A government report revealed that the total compensation and salaries of employees working in ministries and federal government agencies amounted to 23 billion and 292 million dirhams, or 37% of the total public expenditures for the financial budget for the year 2023, an increase of 815 million dirhams over last year’s budget.

The “Social Development” sector accounted for the largest share of the distribution of budget sectors, at 39% of the total general budget of the Union, distributed among five main sectors, the largest of which is the public and university education sector (nine billion and 805 million dirhams were allocated to it).

In detail, a government report issued by the Ministry of Finance stated that the estimated total federal expenditures for the fiscal year 2023 amounted to 63.1 billion dirhams, allocated to financing four main sectors, including: “ministries and federal entities”, “development and social benefits”, and “investment projects”. and other federal expenses.

According to the report, of which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy, the “development and social benefits” sector accounted for the largest share of the distribution of the sectors of the general budget of the federation, at 39% of its total, distributed among five main sectors, the largest of which is the public and university education sector, as Nine billion and 805 million dirhams were allocated to him, followed by the pension sector (five billion and 68 million dirhams), then the health sector (four billion and 766 million dirhams), followed by the social affairs sector (three billion and 543 million dirhams), and finally “other services” ( One billion and 592 million dirhams).

The budgets of the federal entities include the Ministry of Community Development, the General Sports Authority, Motherhood and Childhood, the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, and the Federal Center for Advice.

The report indicated that the “Government Affairs” sector ranked second in terms of the distribution of budget sectors, with a rate of 38% of total public expenditures, followed by the item “other federal expenses” (such as the special reserve, expenses to confront the Corona pandemic, the development of the federal financial system, and allocations). Finance for hospitals affiliated with the Medical Office in the Presidential Court, innovation expenses, annual meetings of the Global Future Council, purchasing foreign ministry headquarters outside the country, and optional or early retirement expenses), with a rate of 16% of total expenses, in addition to the “infrastructure and economic resources” sector, which acquired On 4% of the distribution of budget sectors, and finally “assets or financial investments” at 3%.

The report confirmed that the total compensation and salaries of employees working in ministries and federal government agencies amounted to 23 billion and 292 million dirhams, or 37% of the total general expenditures of the financial budget for the year 2023, an increase of 815 million dirhams over the budget of the previous fiscal year, in which the total Compensations and salaries amounted to 22 billion and 244 million dirhams.

With regard to the item of expenses for “goods and service requirements”, the report indicated that it amounted to 15 billion and 729 million dirhams, or 25% of the total budget expenditures, an increase of 764 million dirhams over the previous year, in which the total expenditures for commodity and service requirements amounted to 14 billion and 965 million. Dirhams, while the item “other federal expenses” recorded a significant decrease, amounting to 336 million dirhams, compared to last year, as the budget allocated for this item this year amounted to seven billion and 631 million dirhams, or 12% of the total budget expenditures, while last year it amounted to seven billion. And 967 million dirhams.

According to the report, the total budget allocated to the “pensions” item amounted to five billion and 69 million dirhams, or 8% of the total budget expenditures, and an increase of 230 million dirhams from last year, in which the total pension expenditures amounted to four billion and 839 million dirhams. The total budget allocated to the “subsidies” item amounted to three billion and 319 million dirhams, or 5% of the total expenditures in the budget, which includes support for housing programs for low-income people, support for farmers and fishermen, support for clubs and associations, and support for the Emirates Federation for school and university sports.

• The “Social Development” sector captured the largest share of the distribution of budgetary sectors.

2.3 billion dirhams for “grants”

The government report stated that the total budget allocated to the “grants” item, of the estimated federal expenditures for the fiscal year 2023, amounted to two billion and 319 million dirhams, or 4% of the total budget expenditures, while the total budget for “financial assets” amounted to two billion and 146 million dirhams (3%). And “interests” amounted to one billion and 516 million dirhams (2%), as well as “fixed assets” one billion and 177 million dirhams (2%), while the total budget allocated to the “projects” item amounted to 895 million dirhams, or (1%) of the total budget expenditures. The “social development” sector accounted for the largest share of the distribution of budget sectors.