The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that women’s participation in the private sector grew by 23.1% during 2023 compared to 2022.

The UAE is constantly working to enhance gender balance, empower women in all fields, enhance the work environment, and provide equal opportunities for women in the work sectors, in addition to developing and enhancing their role as a major partner in building the future.

Legislation in the UAE prohibits gender discrimination in the workplace, and also encourages more women to join the workforce in the labor market.

Equality in wages between women and men for the same work, or work of equal value, represents one of the most prominent aspects of respect for human rights in the UAE, and its commitment to the path of achieving gender balance, in which it has recorded qualitative leaps over the past years.

The UAE Labor Law (Law Regulating Labor Relations) stipulates that a female employee receives a man’s wage if she performs the same work.

The law guarantees the protection of women’s rights and their enjoyment of equal work opportunities with men, which enhances the country’s competitiveness regionally and globally with regard to gender equality at various levels and fields.

In addition to equal wages, the Labor Law stipulates the abolition of all restrictions imposed on women working at night and working in hard jobs, such as the mining, construction, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and transportation sectors, to give women the right to work in these industries. The law also does not allow an employer to terminate a working woman’s service or warn her because of her pregnancy.

The Labor Regulation Law also prohibits discrimination between employees in obtaining jobs and promotion. It also prohibits gender discrimination in jobs with the same job tasks.

In the context of promoting women's economic empowerment and supporting their participation in the labor market, the law prohibits all forms of discrimination in the field of work, not only on the basis of gender, but also on the basis of race, color, national origin, or social origin.

The UAE adopted the Gender Balance Strategy 2022-2026, which is based on a clear future vision, which is for the UAE to be a global model for gender balance.

The strategy includes four main pillars: economic participation, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, well-being and quality of life, protection, leadership and global partnerships, with the aim of moving from the stage of filling gaps and learning about best practices to the stage of positioning the country as an exporter of best practices for gender balance, and focusing on a certain stage. After global competitiveness.

The vision of the wise leadership in support of Emirati women and its belief in the importance of their role as a major partner in development and shaping the future resulted in the UAE achieving a prominent position in international reports and global competitiveness indicators concerned with women’s empowerment and gender balance, as it ranked first in the Arab world, and eleventh in the world, in the “Balance Between Gender Index.” Gender 2022”, issued by the United Nations Development Programme, and the countries of the Middle East and North Africa region topped the list for the third year in a row, in the “Women, Business and Law Report 2023”, issued by the World Bank, which monitors the efforts of governments around the world with regard to developing laws and legislation. Aiming to protect and empower women economically.

The UAE also topped the Arab countries in the “Gender Gap Report 2022”, issued by the World Economic Forum.

In 2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation won the fifth session of the Gender Balance Index at the federal government level, the best initiative supporting gender balance, which is awarded for the best practices, projects, policies and legislation supporting gender balance, for the “Federal Law Concerning Unified General Rules for Work in the UAE.” United Arab Emirates.

The issuance of this law contributed to supporting the achievement of gender balance and equal opportunities in the work environment in the government and private sectors, as maternity and paternity leave were unified, as well as equal pay for similar work, and the prohibition of discrimination in all its forms, which contributes to supporting sustainable development goals and promoting economic growth.