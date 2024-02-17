The “Labor Market Observatory” statistics recently launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that 10 professions are considered the most prominent that attracted the female workforce during the year 2023, which are: sales, hairdressing, beauty and related work, selling in stores, nursing and midwifery, and support jobs. Others are in offices, business services, administration managers, administrative secretaries and specialists, customer information services, financial professions, sales management, marketing and development.

The statistics pointed out that the labor market witnessed a growth in women’s participation in the private sector during the year 2023 compared to the year 2022, by 23.1%, pointing out that legislation in the UAE prohibits discrimination between the sexes in the workplace, and these legislations also stimulate the entry of more women into the workforce. Manpower in the labor market.

The percentage of the young workforce is 50.52% in the private sector in the country, and this percentage refers to young workers between the ages of 18 and 35 years out of the total size of the workforce in the UAE labor market during the year 2023.

On the other hand, the “Labor Market Observatory” statistics showed that the share of green jobs in the total jobs in the UAE labor market during the year 2023 reached 11.69%, and this percentage is estimated using an approach based on professional data. The most prominent economic sectors in terms of concentration of green jobs include: manufacturing, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities, information and communications, and sanitation, waste management and treatment activities.

The labor market data over the past year reflects the growing confidence in the work environment in the UAE, and confirms its position as a capital for global talent, in light of the new legislative structure of the labor market, which had a significant impact on developing the ministry’s systems and policies, and supporting its endeavor in cooperation with its partners in the two government sectors. And specifically towards implementing its vision of creating a competitive labor market that empowers Emirati cadres and attracts international talent.