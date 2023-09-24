From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/24/2023 – 9:00

O Festival Fair Preta just announced changes in its next editionO. With O theme “To be Happy and the Our Revolution”, the 22nd editionO to bewill be held from May 3 to 5, 2024, at Ibirapuera Park, in SãO Paulo (SP), and will feature national and international attractions. O The event has as master sponsors the brands Mercado Livre, Mercado Pago, Doritos, Seda and Dove.

The team at PretaHub, the holding company of Festival Fair Blackcounted on O support from Bárbara Soalheiro, creator of the MESA methodology, and her team, for bring together experts in festivals, advertising and entertainment, who contributed to changes in the fsummer. Founded in 2002, O Festival Fair Black he was born for the sale of products and services from black entrepreneurs. In total, with the sales of products and services from Afro-entrepreneurs, O fsummer moved more than R$15 million directly.

Second Adriana Barbosafounder and creator of the festival, O event has already reinvented itself several times, based on changes in Brazilian social, cultural and political scenarios, with the issueO racial in the center.