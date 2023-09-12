During a tribute to the 3,000 people who died 22 years ago in jihadist attacks on the United States, US President Joe Biden called for national unity to be “the common cause of our time.” In New York, Vice President Kamala Harris led an event to honor the victims.

On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the jihadist attacks of September 11, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, launched, this September 11, a call for “national unity” in a politically confronted country.

Joe Biden honored the memory of the almost 3,000 killed in the attacks by Al-Qaeda commandos, who directed four planes towards New York, the Pentagon, near Washington, and Pennsylvania on that lamented September 11, 2001.

“We must never lose our sense of national unity, let us make it the common cause of our time,” urged the American president in front of a huge American flag during a stopover at a military base in Alaska, upon returning from a tour of India and Vietnam. He insisted that “terrorism, including political and ideological violence, is the opposite of everything that makes us a nation.”

The 80-year-old Democratic leader did not directly quote his Republican rival Donald Trump, whom he could face again in 2024 and who has been accused of “conspiracy against the American state” in connection with his attempts to overturn the result of the US election. November 2020 and for the assault on the Capitol by his followers on January 6, 2021.

Tributes marked by ringing of bells and sirens

In New York, Joe Biden was represented by his vice president, Kamala Harris, along with the megacity’s current and former mayors, amid a crowd near the imposing memorial museum on the southern tip of Manhattan.

They observed several minutes of silence, marking the precise moments in which four planes hijacked by Islamist commandos crashed and in which the two towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) collapsed in an avalanche of steel and dust.

Like every year, the names of the 2,753 people who died in the twin towers were read throughout the morning by members of their families, including young people who had not been born 22 years ago. “I would like to have met you. Every one of us in the family misses you. We will never forget it,” whispered the grandson of firefighter Allan Tarasiewicz, one of the 342 rescuers who died in the emergency.

The tributes, with the emotion still intact, were accompanied by the ringing of bells.

From left to right: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; current New York City Mayor Eric Adams; the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris; New York Governor Kathy Hochul; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York. © Bryan R. Smith, AFP

At the Pentagon, a stone’s throw from the federal capital, Washington, where the attackers crashed a passenger plane into a part of the Department of Defense building, the navy sounded a siren in honor of the 184 people killed.

Similarly, in Pennsylvania, sirens sounded for a fourth plane crash that killed 40 passengers and crew.

“9/11 turned America into a nation at war and hundreds of thousands of people mobilized to serve our country in uniform,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, referring to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. launched in October 2001 and March 2003 by then-President George W. Bush.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also promised that his department will “never forget this tragic day,” as well as “September 11, 2012 in Benghazi, Libya,” the Islamist attack on the U.S. consulate that killed Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens. and an official, Sean Smith.

1,649 people identified dead

The September 11 attacks, the deadliest in history, left a total of 2,977 dead (including 2,753 at the WTC) and nearly 6,300 injured, according to an official report.

Retired police officer Sam Pulia, who lost his cousin, places flags at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, in New York City, USA, on 11 September 2023. © Andrew Kelly, Reuters

A woman and a man who died in the Twin Towers could be identified using DNA, New York coroners announced Friday, raising the number of people identified as dead in the towers to 1,649.

Thousands more died years later from illnesses, some from cancer caused by the toxic fumes from the Towers’ collapse.

