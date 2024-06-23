Mercado Libre has launched an irresistible offer for the new Doogee S110, a cell phone that combines extreme durability with outstanding performance. Known for its ruggedness and impressive specifications, this device is available for a limited time at a price of only $5,327 Mexican pesos.

Manufactured by Doogee, a subsidiary company of Chinese conglomerate KVD, the Doogee S110 It is an example of innovation in mobile telephony. Its robust design not only promises superior protection against drops and water, but also incorporates advanced features that put it at the forefront of the market.

One of the most notable features of the Doogee S110 is its 22 GB RAM capacity extended (12 GB standard RAM and additional 10 GB), making it one of the most powerful devices in terms of multitasking and performance in demanding applications. This RAM capacity, together with a 2.2GHz Helio G99 Octa Core processor, ensures a smooth and efficient user experience.

The Doogee S110 not only stands out for its performance. Its design includes a 6.58 IPS main screen inches with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing exceptional visual quality, ideal for enjoying multimedia content and video games. In addition, it has a 1.09-inch rear screen, an innovative feature that allows new forms of interaction and customization.

In terms of autonomy, the Doogee S110 excels with a 10800 mAh battery and 66W fast charging technology. This combination guarantees long life and fast recharges, allowing users to stay connected for long periods without worry.

The photographic section of the Doogee S110 It is also notable. With a camera system that includes a 50MP main lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, and 32MP and 24MP secondary lenses, This device allows you to capture high-quality images with great versatility.

For storage, the Doogee S110 offers 256GB of internal space, enough for a large number of photos, videos and applications. In terms of security, it includes a side fingerprint sensor, providing an additional layer of protection. Additionally, it runs the latest version of the Android operating system, version 13, ensuring that users have access to the latest features and security improvements.