The Sun: 228-kilogram Australian woman lost 146 kilograms

An Australian woman lost 146 kilograms in five years thanks to diet changes and exercise. About it reports The Sun.

Jessica Ferro, 34, from Melbourne, Victoria, previously weighed 228 kilograms. According to the woman, she ate fast food, sweets and snacks daily and in large quantities. Due to excess weight, she developed health problems: high blood pressure, difficulty breathing and pain in the back and joints. Ferro admitted that she hated her body and was anxious and depressed. She broke furniture and did not fit in airplane seats because she was too heavy, and also received insults from men.

The woman said that the starting point for losing weight was the loss of her father. The man was also highly obese, which caused him to have a heart attack. According to Ferro, her father did not drink alcohol or smoke, however, like her, he constantly ate fast food and did not watch his diet. “I can’t help thinking that if my father had taken steps to control his high blood pressure and weight, he would be here today. So I vowed that from now on I would do everything I could to become the healthiest and best version of myself,” Ferro recalls.

To stop eating too much, she decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery. After surgery, the Australian began to lose excess weight and underwent surgery to remove loose skin. In addition, Ferro gave up high-calorie foods, replacing them with high-protein foods, vegetables and low-calorie snacks. The woman also began to exercise regularly.

Over five years of a healthy lifestyle, she managed to get rid of 146 kilograms of excess weight. Ferro said that after losing weight she became an active, confident and happy woman. “I appreciate my life so much more now and I can’t describe how much I’ve changed from my previous self,” she says.

