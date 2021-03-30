The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 223,799 new examinations during the past 24 hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging Coronavirus (Covid-19), those in contact with them, and their isolation.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, have contributed to the detection of 2,289 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 459,360 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of six infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1492 cases. The Ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to the instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,422 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 443,153 cases.

8.2 million doses of vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 86 thousand and 942 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours. Thus, the total doses that have been provided until yesterday are eight million 220 thousand and 783 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 83.12 doses per 100 people.





