The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 22 857. The total number of infected reached 3 591 066. This is reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Monday 18 January.

22857 new cases of coronavirus detected in Russia per day as of January 18

There are sick people in all regions of the country. Most cases – 3679 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (3287 cases) and the Moscow region (1381 cases) are the next in terms of the increase in incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (2 and 1 cases, respectively).

In addition, 471 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia over the past 24 hours. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 66,037 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 18 333 per day. A total of 2 978 764 patients recovered.