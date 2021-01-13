In Russia, over the past day, 22,850 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified. Their total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 3,471,053. This was reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (4320), St. Petersburg (3003) and the Moscow region (1189). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (12), Nenets (6) and Chukotka (3) Autonomous Districts.

During the day, 28 658 people recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this figure is 2,854,088.

566 deaths were registered. Over the entire period, 63,370 people died.