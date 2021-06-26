Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 274,917 new examinations had been conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those in contact with it, and to isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,282 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 624,814 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of 10 cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1792 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,233 new cases of people infected with the virus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 603,541 cases, and the Ministry also announced the provision of 103 thousand and 196 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses it provided, until yesterday, reached 15 million and 43 thousand and 227 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 152.10 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

• The total number of coronavirus infections registered in the country is 624,814.



