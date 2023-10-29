His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, witnessed the Higher Colleges of Technology’s celebration of the graduation of 226 male and female graduates who obtained distinction and distinction with honors, the class of “Today’s Leaders for Tomorrow 2023” at the level of the 16 college branches in various emirates. State, and from various programs and specializations that include engineering, health sciences, computer and information sciences, business administration, applied media, and education.

The ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, President of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, and a number of dignitaries, officials, members of the administrative and academic bodies, and parents of graduate students. Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, said that quality is the bet of leadership, and this thought that believed in man is what led the son of the Emirates to challenge, excel and achieve achievements, offering the highest expressions of thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state provides continuous and unlimited support to the Higher Colleges of Technology, which has enabled it to successfully fulfill its mission and role and provide the labor market with qualitative competencies in various fields capable of participating in national development. He added that the colleges’ commitment to continuous development is essential in the process of preparing competencies according to the requirements of each stage, pointing to the colleges’ new strategy, “We are the ones who create the future 2023,” which came to enhance applied education, be in line with national ambitions, and keep pace with changes in the labor market, as that strategy was based on the two pillars of comprehensiveness. And complementarity in a way that allows colleges to prepare future cadres who hold an applied bachelor’s degree and a professional diploma, in effective partnership with the public and private work sectors, to build expertise and enhance employment opportunities for graduates as the first choice for the labor market.