M.ith the expansion of the group of people who can now register for vaccination appointments, the vaccination campaign in Hesse will pick up speed in the next days and weeks. Currently, the number of new corona infections in the state is still increasing. Within 24 hours, 2252 new cases were reported to the authorities, according to data from the Berlin Robert Koch Institute on Saturday (as of 3.10 a.m.). There were another 18 deaths associated with the virus.

The nationwide incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, increased to 176.3 from 165.6 the previous day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 253,605 infections and 6733 deaths in connection with the virus have been registered in Hesse.

In the regions, the city of Offenbach continued to have the highest incidence at 313.9. The districts Limburg-Weilburg (295.5), Fulda (271.6), Hersfeld-Rotenburg (265.9), Gießen (219.1), the city of Kassel (209.8) as well were above the value of 200 the district of Groß-Gerau (209.3). The lowest values ​​are currently reported in the Werra-Meißner district (103.3) and in the Wetterau district (109.6).

According to data from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (as of 9.19 a.m.), there were 453 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units of Hessian hospitals, 227 of whom were ventilated. 1724 of the ICU beds available in 1951 were occupied, but also by people with other diseases.

Around 1.3 million Hessians have now received their first vaccination against the corona virus (as of Saturday, 9.40 a.m.). That corresponds to 20.8 percent of the population. This means that Hessen has the lowest rate in a nationwide comparison. Almost 463,800 people are fully vaccinated (rate 7.4). Here, Hessen ranks sixth nationwide.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, more than 150,000 people have reported to the authorities via a smartphone app how well they tolerated the vaccination. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) in Langen, that was 1.5 percent of those vaccinated so far. The more people who have been vaccinated use the “SafeVac 2.0” app, the more meaningful the data. “These data help to ensure that the tolerance of the vaccination can be assessed even better in its widespread use beyond the clinical trials prior to approval,” explains the PEI. The information is encrypted and stored on the smartphone and sent to the PEI with a random number.

Participants are asked in detail about health problems after each vaccination: seven times within three weeks of the first vaccination and eight times within four weeks of the second vaccination. Further surveys will follow six and twelve months after the last vaccination. It is also asked whether the participants later became infected with corona despite the vaccination and whether they fell ill with Covid-19, i.e. developed symptoms.