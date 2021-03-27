The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has completed the construction of car parks in Basin East 25 (Block 33) in Abu Dhabi Island, at a total financial cost of three million 527 thousand and 740 dirhams, with the aim of continuing to develop parking lots and traffic improvements to enhance the quality of life, and to facilitate the visitors The area is a member of the community, providing service facilities that meet all aspirations and needs.

The works included the construction of 225 parking spaces on an area of ​​6,850 square meters, the establishment of a rainwater drainage network of 285 meters, the installation of six lighting poles, in addition to planning the floors of the parking area with phosphorescent paint to determine the area of ​​each parking space and the entrances and exits of the area, as well as the determination and planning of the parking spaces for the People of Determination.

The municipality takes into account the implementation of infrastructure projects that meet the aspirations and requirements of the residents and visitors of all regions in Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards.





