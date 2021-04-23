Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Amidst the fanfare of the events that accompanied the European Super League project, the launch of the new European Champions League system, which will be implemented in 2024, carries with it a new nightmare that threatens the players, in light of the large number of matches, which doubles from 125 to 225 games per season.

Man City player Ilkay Gundogan called to draw attention to the new system, describing it as the least evil compared to the European Super League.

Gundogan believes that the current system of the Champions League is more appropriate, both for the players and the fans and the most attractive, and works very well in the world, and he also warned about the length of the competition period of the new Champions League system, and the number of matches that doubles in the season.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman also launched a scathing attack against the European Union, UEFA, and the Spanish League, and said that there was a need to make adjustments related to playing fewer matches.

According to the new system, the number of matches played by each team increases to at least 10 in the first stage, instead of 6 matches in the group stage in the current system, in addition to an additional number of matches upon completion of his career. In the new system, the number will increase to 36 teams, the group stage system will be canceled, the tournament will be held from one round, the first eight qualify for the next round, while the rest from the ninth to twenty-four play play-off matches to complete the round of 16 teams.