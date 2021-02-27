Data from Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg News Agency showed, today, Saturday, that a total of 225.1 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered worldwide.

Worldwide, the rate of recent vaccination is estimated at 4.54 million doses per day, based on reports. At this rate, giving two doses of the vaccine to 75% of the world’s population is expected to take six years and nine months.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus worldwide has reached 113.4 million, while the number of deaths has reached 2.52 million.