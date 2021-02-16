Nafter the usual “Monday dent” due to reporting delays at the weekend, the corona numbers remained at a low level on Tuesday as well: This reported for Hessen Robert Koch Institute (RKI) (as of 0.00 a.m.) 224 new infections, In total, the country has so far recorded 180,927 proven corona cases. The RKI estimates that around 164,900 people have already recovered. 45 more people have died in connection with the lung disease Covid-19, the total number of deaths rose to 5505.

The slightly positive development in the past few days continued this week: The so-called seven-day incidence, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, fell slightly on Tuesday to 55.7 after 56.1 the previous day. In a national comparison, the state is further below the average. The incidence for all of Germany was 58.7 on Tuesday.

In the Rhine-Main region, there was no uniform trend in the numbers on Tuesday. In Mainz, the seven-day incidence of 29.7 slips further below the mark of 35; the value had already fallen to 33 on Rose Monday. In Darmstadt (45.7) the key figure increased compared to the previous day, in Frankfurt (54.4) and Wiesbaden the values ​​fell slightly (46.0).

The low in Mainz will not have any consequences in the coming days. A spokesman for the city emphasized that the state ordinances did not provide for any relaxation and that there was therefore no room for maneuver for the municipalities. This also applies to other regions in the state such as Zweibrücken with a value of 8.8. The value 35 should therefore only be of greater relevance for the municipalities in three weeks, when a decision is made to relax after the next Prime Minister’s conference on March 3rd.

In the Main-Taunus-Kreis the incidence rose to 39.8 after the value on Monday at 36.9 was just above the important threshold. In Hesse, the city of Kassel remains the front runner with 24.3, a total of ten Hessian municipalities and cities were below the critical mark of 50 on Tuesday.

According to the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi), 320 Covid 19 patients were treated in intensive care units in Hesse (as of Tuesday 12.19 p.m.). 176 of them were ventilated. Nationwide, 1687 of 1942 intensive care beds were occupied, including patients with other diseases. The numbers are almost unchanged compared to the previous week.

According to the RKI, 285,909 vaccine doses were administered across Hesse including Monday (as of Tuesday 8:00 a.m.) to protect against the coronavirus. 196,696 people have received the first vaccination so far, 4088 more than the day before. As on the previous day, the vaccination rate was 3.1 percent. 89,213 people have received the second dose so far. Here the rate was still 1.4 percent.

The district administrator of the North Hessian Werra-Meißner district, Stephan Reuß, has meanwhile admitted to having violated the established corona vaccination sequence. As an explanation, the SPD politician said on Tuesday that after vaccinating the residents of a retirement home, there were still vaccine doses left over. The vaccine had to be injected within a short time. A list of possible successors had been processed. So he and the first member of the district got an injection.

“We are considered unvaccinated”

“We are aware that this can damage confidence in politics and (we) apologize for it,” said Reuss. “It was clear to us from the start that we would not take a vaccination away from anyone or push us ahead of us.” Both politicians would therefore have rejected the second vaccination, which must be carried out for corona vaccination protection. “We ourselves are formally unvaccinated and will be vaccinated when it’s our turn.” According to the district, the vaccination was already at the end of December, ie right after the vaccinations began.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recently announced that he would be examining sanctions against people who illegally jostle for vaccinations against the new corona virus.