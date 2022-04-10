Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 233,862 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who were in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations, at the state level, contributed to the detection of 224 new infections with the Corona virus of different nationalities.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 893,862.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 591 new cases of people infected with the virus and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 874,40 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 6,636 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 24 million and 602 thousand and 281 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 248.75 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce cases and control the virus.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

